Brown is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers.

Brown has gotten off to a great start to his MLB career, slashing .373/.431/.576 in his first 19 games, but the A's are not going to deviate from their platoon plan. Chad Pinder starts in left field again against left-hander Sean Manaea. Expect Brown to be back in there Sunday to face righty Lance Lynn.

