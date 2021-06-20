Brown is not in the lineup Sunday against the Yankees.
Brown is 4-for-30 through 13 games in June and will take a seat Sunday with southpaw Jordan Montgomery pitching for New York. Chad Pinder will start in right field and bat sixth.
