Brown, who drew the start at designated hitter in Saturday's win over the Astros, went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, his first major-league round tripper.

Brown's 424-foot shot to right field in the eighth inning closed out the scoring for either club and broke a long-ball drought that had encompassed his first 101 major-league plate appearances. The 28-year-old had a couple of 30-homer campaigns in the minors, but his current stint with the big-league club may not be particularly extensive if the Athletics begin to get over some of the short-term injuries that prompted his recent promotion from the alternate training site.