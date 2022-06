Brown went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's win over the Royals.

Brown launched a first-inning solo shot off Brady Singer to give the Athletics an early lead. He later came around to score on a Sean Murphy home run in the sixth. It was Brown's ninth home run this year and his fourth in June. The three-hit outing helped raise the first baseman's batting average to .210 for the season.