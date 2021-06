Brown went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Friday's 4-3 win over the Royals.

Brown entered the contest mired in a miserable 1-for-29 slide. That mark is now 2-for-32 as Brown drilled a two-run homer to right field in the fourth inning for his first long ball since May 23. The extended slump has knocked Brown's season batting average down to .191, though he does have nine homers and 23 RBI overall.