Brown will start in right field and bat second Tuesday against the Red Sox, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

After coming off the bench to go 2-for-2 with a home run in Friday's series opener in Tampa Bay, Brown was awarded with a pair of starts to close out the weekend. He rewarded manager Bob Melvin's faith by socking a two-run home run Saturday, and Brown looks as though he could be getting a longer look as the team's primary right fielder. Brown will stick in the lineup over Stephen Piscotty, who is sitting against a right-handed pitcher (Nathan Eovaldi) for the second time in three games.