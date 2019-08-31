Brown went 3-for-3 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in an 8-2 win over the Yankees on Friday.

Though he wasn't included in the lineup with the Yankees starting southpaw CC Sabathia on the mound, Brown came off the bench to pinch hit for Chad Pinder in the sixth inning, when righty reliever Tommy Kahnle was on the bump. Brown plated the tying run with a double to center field and then added two more run-scoring hits later in the contest. He'll be back in the lineup Saturday as the Athletics' starting left fielder and No. 6 hitter and will look to extend his RBI streak to four games.