Brown went 2-for-3 with two RBI, a stolen base and a walk in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Twins.

Brown knocked a two-run single in the third inning and later swiped second after drawing a walk in the sixth. He was stuck in a 6-for-42 slump since his last multi-hit performance on April 19. The 29-year-old is up to 15 RBI and two steals with a .185 average through 27 games.