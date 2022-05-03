site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Seth Brown: Takes seat versus lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Brown is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Brown started the past six games but will head to the bench Tuesday with southpaw Ryan Yarbrough pitching for Tampa Bay. Christian Bethancourt will man first base in his place and bat sixth.
