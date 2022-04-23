site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Seth Brown: Timely two-bagger in loss
RotoWire Staff
Brown went 1-for-4 with an RBI double in a loss to the Rangers on Friday.
Brown's fourth-inning double plated Sean Murphy for the only run of the night for Oakland. The 29-year-old is hitting just .188, but seven of his nine hits have gone for extra bases.
