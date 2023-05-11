Brown (oblique) is slated to begin a rehab assignment Saturday with Triple-A Las Vegas, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Brown is a little over four weeks into the estimated 4-to-6 week timetable that the A's put forth when he suffered a Grade 2 left oblique strain in early April. He'll probably get around 25-30 plate appearances on the farm before returning to Oakland's active roster. The 30-year-old had tallied one home run and one stolen base in eight games prior to the injury. He posted 25 homers and 11 steals in 150 games last season.