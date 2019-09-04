Brown went 2-for-3 with a pair of triples, a walk, two RBI and two runs Tuesday in the Athletics' 7-5 win over the Angels.

With a 1.174 OPS through his first eight games in the majors, Brown has essentially picked up right where he left off in the Pacific Coast League since his Aug. 26 promotion. Brown has probably done enough at this point to stick as a large-side platoon outfielder over Robbie Grossman when the Athletics likely return Ramon Laureano (lower leg) from the injured list this weekend.