Brown went 2-for-4 with one RBI in Monday's 11-2 loss to the Mariners.

Brown was the only Athletic to record multiple hits, but it was a groundout that led to his RBI. He'd been out since early April while recovering from a left oblique strain. The outfielder is slashing .235/.278/.382 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored through 36 plate appearances. Brown should have a chance to reclaim an everyday role, though it wouldn't be shocking if the 30-year-old gets a day or two off over the next couple of weeks to ease him back in.