Brown will be placed on the 10-day injured list with his left oblique injury, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

In turn, the Athletics will recall Kevin Smith to take Brown's place on the roster. The outfielder hurt his oblique on a check swing in Saturday's game against the Rays, and he'll be out at least a week-plus as he recovers. Conner Capel will likely see more playing time going forward with Brown out of action.