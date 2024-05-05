Elledge signed a minor-league contract with the Athletics on Friday.

The Athletics assigned Elledge to their rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate, but he may not actually pitch with the club and could instead be simply building up at the organization's spring training facility after he had been a free agent since the end of the 2023 season. Once he's fully ramped up, Elledge will likely settle into a relief role at Triple-A Las Vegas. Elledge previously saw action in the majors with the Cardinals in 2020 and 2021, making 23 total relief appearances between those seasons.