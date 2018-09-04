Athletics' Shawn Kelley: Dealing with finger laceration
Kelley has been unavailable the last few games due to a finger laceration, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Kelley hasn't pitched since Aug. 29, but it's not clear when exactly he sustained the laceration. The veteran right-hander has allowed only two hits and a walk over 8.2 scoreless innings since joining the A's at the start of August. It doesn't appear to be a long-term issue, but Kelley may not be available until after Thursday's scheduled off day.
