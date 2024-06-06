Langeliers isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mariners.
Langeliers has received more days off than usual of late, as he's now started just three of the last six games for the Athletics. He doesn't appear to be dealing with any sort of injury, however. Kyle McCann will get the start at catcher for Oakland on Thursday.
