Langeliers went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Mariners.

Langeliers' second-inning blast was one of three hits for the Athletics, and he produced their lone run in the low-scoring game. The catcher has gone 8-for-26 (.308) with four doubles, a homer and three RBI in his last seven games. For the year, the rookie is up to a .219/.239/.406 slash line with four homers, 16 RBI, 12 runs scored, 10 doubles and a triple through 134 plate appearances.

