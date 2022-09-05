Langeliers went 1-for-4 with a two-run single in a win over the Orioles on Sunday.
Langeliers' third-inning single plated both Vimael Machin and Stephen Vogt, staking the Athletics to a 3-0 lead at the time. The rookie now has a trio of multi-RBI efforts in his last nine games thanks to a .375 average across eight plate appearances with runners in scoring position during that span.
