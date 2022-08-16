The Athletics selected Langeliers' contract from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.
Just one week ago, general manager David Forst suggested that Langeliers was on track to receive a promotion to the big leagues before season's end, and now Oakland has made the move official. Regarded as a strong defender behind the plate, Langeliers should see the bulk of the starts behind the plate while he's up with Oakland, allowing Sean Murphy to shift into more of a full-time designated-hitter role. Prior to getting promoted, Langeliers was in the midst of a big offensive season at Las Vegas, slashing .283/.366/.510 with 19 home runs and five stolen bases across 402 plate appearances. The 24-year-old looks worthy of a flier in just about any league, even in shallower formats that start just one catcher.
