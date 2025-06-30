Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Back from oblique injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Athletics activated Langeliers (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Monday.
Langeliers has missed the last three-plus weeks with a left oblique strain but is ready to roll after going 8-for-13 with one home run in three rehab games with Triple-A Las Vegas. Fellow catcher Willie MacIver was optioned to Las Vegas in a corresponding move.
