The Athletics activated Langeliers (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Monday.

Langeliers has missed the last three-plus weeks with a left oblique strain but is ready to roll after going 8-for-13 with one home run in three rehab games with Triple-A Las Vegas. Fellow catcher Willie MacIver was optioned to Las Vegas in a corresponding move.

