Langeliers went 1-for-3 with a three-run double and a run in a win over the Rays on Monday.

The young backstop set the table for the Athletics' season-high sixth straight win with his timely fifth-inning, base-loaded two-bagger, which snapped a scoreless tie. Langeliers has now reached safely in eight straight games, a stretch during which he sports a .280 average and .899 OPS across 29 plate appearances.