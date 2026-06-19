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Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Belts 19th homer

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Langeliers went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in a 5-0 win against the Angels on Thursday.

Langeliers had the key hit in a big first inning for the A's, clobbering a 430-foot homer to center field to account for the first three runs of the contest. The blossoming star extended his on-base streak to 11 games with the long ball, and during that stretch he's clubbed three homers and driven in six runs. On the season, Langeliers' 19 homers rank second among catchers behind Hunter Goodman (21), and Langeliers trails only Drake Baldwin among qualified players at the position with his .870 OPS through 312 plate appearances.

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