Langeliers went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Yankees.

Marcus Stroman left a breaking ball up in the strike zone in the second inning, and Langeliers launched it 414 feet to right-center field. It was the catcher's first long ball since his three-homer performance April 9 against the Rangers -- in the 11 games between those power displays, he went just 3-for-33 (.091) with a double as his only extra-base hit. On the season, Langeliers is slashing .174/.234/.406 through 77 plate appearances with five home runs and 11 RBI.