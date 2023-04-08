Langeliers went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run in a loss to the Rays on Friday.

The young backstop unleashed a monstrous 440-foot shot to left field in the seventh inning for his first homer of the season. After opening the campaign hitless over his first seven plate appearances, Langeliers has hit safely in four straight, going 6-for-16 with Friday's homer and walk and three total runs.