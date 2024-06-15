Langeliers went 1-for-5 with a grand slam in an extra-inning loss to the Twins on Friday.

Langeliers got the Athletics' night started on the right foot with his 408-foot shot to left center in the first inning that cleared the bases and established an early 4-0 lead. The backstop's big homer was his first since May 30, and it marked his fourth time hitting safely in the last five games. Langeliers pushed his OPS back up to .708 as well, but he's still carrying a paltry .204 average and .263 on-base percentage.