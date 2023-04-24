Langeliers went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Rangers on Sunday.

The young backstop's 433-foot blast to left in the fifth inning with Jordan Diaz aboard accounted for all of Oakland's runs on the day. Langeliers has only a .234 average and .310 on-base percentage through 71 plate appearances, but the fact he's accrued six extra-base hits (two doubles, four homers) has his slugging percentage at a respectable .453.