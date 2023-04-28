Langeliers went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in a loss to the Angels on Thursday.

Langeliers hit one of two Oakland homers in the fourth inning, taking Shohei Ohtani deep with a 414-foot, two-run shot to center field. The long ball was the third in five games for the backstop, and he's knocked in five runs over that span. Langeliers' hot stretch has moved him into a tie for first in the majors among catchers with six homers on the season.