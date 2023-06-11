Langeliers is not in the starting lineup Sunday versus the Brewers.
Langeliers will take a seat after he went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts in Saturday's extra-inning win over the Brewers. Carlos Perez will start behind the plate and bat seventh in the series finale with Milwaukee.
