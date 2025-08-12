Langeliers went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in a loss against the Rays on Monday.

Langeliers produced the A's first run of the game with a 425-foot solo shot to center field in the fifth inning. It was the continuation of a huge second half for the backstop -- since the All-Star break, Langeliers is batting a robust .404 (38-for-94) with 12 home runs, 22 RBI, 22 runs and a stolen base over 23 contests. While he's always been viewed as having big-time power, Langeliers struggled with strikeouts over his first three campaigns and didn't bat higher than .224 in any regular season. However, he's up to a .276 batting average this year due in part to a dramatic decrease in punchouts -- his 18.2 percent strikeout rate is nine points lower than his previous season-best mark of 27.2 percent.