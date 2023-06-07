Langeliers went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 11-2 victory over Pittsburgh.

Langeliers took Mitch Keller yard for a 423-foot solo shot in the second inning to improve his season total to eight while coming around to score on a Jace Peterson home run after being walked in the eighth frame. Tuesday's outing built upon his recent success at the plate, moving him to 8-for-27 since May 27 with one homer, five RBI and four runs scored. Though Langeliers sports a poor 29.3 percent strikeout rate, he sits seventh in home runs and 10th in RBI among catchers on the year.