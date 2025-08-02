Langeliers went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and a double in Friday's 5-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Langeliers did his damage early, with the homer coming as part of the Athletics' four-run first inning. He's lifted five long balls over his last seven games, going 12-for-29 (.414) with seven RBI in that span. The hot stretch has the catcher up to a .258/.312/.507 slash line on the year. His .819 OPS is impressive, especially since it was at .709 entering the All-Star break. Langeliers has added 19 homers, 45 RBI, 41 runs scored, five stolen bases and 17 doubles through 80 contests this season.