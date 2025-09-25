Langeliers went 4-for-4 with a home run, a double, two total runs and two total RBI in Wednesday's 6-0 win against Houston.

The Astros were unable to get Langeliers out, as he fell a triple shy of the cycle. The talented backstop notched an RBI with a ground-rule double in the fifth inning and later belted a solo homer to left field in the seventh. Langeliers had been struggling a bit coming into the contest, but he's enjoyed a marvelous second half overall, batting .308 with 19 homers, 17 doubles, 43 runs, 39 RBI and three stolen bases over 54 games since the All-Star break.