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Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Could miss rest of 2026

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Langeliers was diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his knee and may miss the rest of the 2026 season, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The 28-year-old apparently sustained the injury while running the bases recently and will be sidelined for the foreseeable future, at minimum. If surgery is necessary to address the injury, which appears likely, Langeliers will miss the rest of the campaign. It's a brutal development for the A's and Langeliers, who has clubbed 23 home runs with a .263/.332/.497 slash line through 93 games this year.

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