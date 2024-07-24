Langeliers is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Astros.
Langeliers handled catching duties for each of the previous three games for the Athletics, so he will get a breather for Wednesday's afternoon tilt. Oakland will turn to Kyle McCann behind the plate for the series finale against Houston.
More News
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Homers in blowout win•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Resting Saturday•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Clubs 18th homer•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Plates pair in Friday's win•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Homers again Saturday•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Knocks homer in loss•