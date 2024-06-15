Langeliers is not in the starting lineup Saturday versus the Twins.
Langeliers will get a breather after he went 4-for-13 with a grand slam and five RBI while starting the last three contests. Kyle McCann will take over behind the plate and bat eighth against Minnesota.
