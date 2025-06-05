Langeliers departed Thursday's game in the sixth inning after appearing to pull something on his left side on a swing, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Langeliers ended his day Thursday going 1-for-4 with a double, but his injury occurred in the final one of those at-bats. Logan Davidson subbed in for Langeliers as the designated hitter. It was later deemed that Langeliers departed due to left flank soreness, so he is set to receive an MRI to determine the severity, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.