Langeliers went 2-for-4 with a two-run single and a double in a loss to the Astros on Saturday.

Langeliers had the only multi-hit effort of the night for Oakland and drove in the final two runs of the game with his eighth-inning single. Like several of his teammates, Langeliers had been mired in a serious funk coming into Saturday, as he was just 1-for-21 over the previous six games and had seen a 23-point drop in batting average over the last nine contests overall. Despite the struggles, Langeliers' standing as the everyday catcher doesn't appear to be in any jeopardy, especially with veteran Manny Pina (wrist) still sidelined for the foreseeable future.