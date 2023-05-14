Langeliers went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk and three RBI in Sunday's 11-3 loss to the Rangers.

Langeliers was responsible for both of the Athletics' scoring plays with an RBI single in the second inning and a two-run homer in the seventh. The catcher has hit safely in six of his last eight games, going 9-for-28 (.321) in that span. He's up to a .234/.309/.435 slash line with seven homers, 20 RBI, 17 runs scored, two doubles and a triple through 35 contests this season.