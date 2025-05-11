Langeliers went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and five RBI in Saturday's 11-7 win over the Yankees.

Getting a break from catching duties in the DH spot, the big blow off the bat of Langeliers was a three-run homer in the seventh inning. The 27-year-old tied his season high in hits while setting a new high in RBI, and through 34 games in 2025, Langeliers is slashing .248/.308/.473 with eight home runs, 17 runs and 22 RBI.