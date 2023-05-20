Langeliers went 1-for-3 with an RBI double and a walk in a loss to the Astros on Friday.

Langeliers' third-inning two-bagger plated Esteury Ruiz with what would be the Athletics' only run of the night. The success at the plate Friday was an extension of a productive run with the bat for the young backstop, as he's now hitting .300 (9-for-30) with a pair of doubles, a home run, four RBI, five walks and three runs over his last eight games.