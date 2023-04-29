Langeliers went 2-for-5 with an RBI single and a two-run triple in a loss to the Reds on Friday.

The young backstop came through in the clutch with both his knocks, driving in Ryan Noda in the first to give the Athletics an early 1-0 lead and then bringing in both Noda and Brent Rooker with a sixth-inning three-bagger, his first of the season. The productive night followed another two-hit tally Thursday that included Langeliers' sixth homer of the season, and he's now sporting a solid .488 slugging percentage thanks to having laced nine of his 20 hits for extra bases.