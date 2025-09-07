Langeliers went 3-for-6 with a double, a walk, two RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Saturday's 17-4 win over the Angels.

Langeliers was productive out of the leadoff spot and has hit safely in all four of his games in September so far. He's gone 6-for-18 with three walks and four strikeouts to begin the month. His steal Saturday was his first since July 30 versus the Mariners. Overall, the catcher is batting .264 with an .846 OPS, 29 home runs, 67 RBI, 63 runs scored, 26 doubles and six steals over 108 contests.