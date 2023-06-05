Langeliers is not in the starting lineup Monday versus the Pirates.
Langeliers will take a seat after he went 3-for-10 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and four strikeouts while starting all three games of the team's series with the Marlins. Carlos Perez will take over behind the plate and bat fifth in the series opener with Pittsburgh.
