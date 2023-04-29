Langeliers is not in the lineup Saturday versus the Reds.
Langeliers went 2-for-5 with an RBI single and a two-run triple in Friday's series opener against Cincinnati, but he'll grab some rest Saturday with Carlos Perez handling the catching duties for the A's. Brent Rooker is serving as the designated hitter.
