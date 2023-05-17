Langeliers is not in the starting lineup against Arizona on Wednesday.
Langeliers went just 1-for-9 in the first two games of the series against the D-Backs, and he'll get a breather Wednesday with Carlos Perez hitting fifth while handling catching duties.
