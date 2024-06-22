Langeliers is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Twins.
Langeliers will begin Saturday's game in the dugout after going 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Friday's 6-5 win over Minnesota. The lefty-hitting Kyle McCann will start behind home plate Saturday and bat ninth against Twins right-hander Bailey Ober.
