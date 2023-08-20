Langeliers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.
Langeliers will receive a breather after he went 3-for-12 with a double and an RBI while catching in each of the Athletics' last three contests. Carlos Perez will spell Langeliers behind the dish Sunday and will bat sixth.
