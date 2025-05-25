default-cbs-image
Langeliers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Langeliers will receive a breather for the day game after he caught all 11 innings of Saturday's 9-6 loss while going 1-for-6 with a stolen base and a run. Willie MacIver will spell Langeliers behind the dish in the series finale.

