Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Getting breather Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Langeliers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.
Langeliers started the past eight games but will receive Sunday off after batting .182 (6-for-33) with a homer and 11 strikeouts during that span. Willie MacIver will take over behind the plate for the series finale versus Texas.
